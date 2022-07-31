Player ratings for the Euro 2022 final see Leah Williamson given the player of the match award after England see off rivals Germany in the showdown at Wembley on Sunday eveningFull Article
Euro 2022 final player ratings as England Lionesses beat Germany and become heroes
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England player ratings vs Sweden as Mead sensational and Russo scores stunner in Women’s Euro 2022 rout
The Lionesses booked their place in the Women’s Euro 2022 final with a 4-0 drubbing of Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday
Football.london
Player ratings: Lionesses ranked as England win Women’s Euro 2022
England won their first Euro championship on Sunday evening in front of a record crowd at Wembley, but how did the Lionesses rank..
City A.M.