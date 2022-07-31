Lionesses gatecrash Sarina Wiegman's press conference chanting 'football's coming home'

Lionesses gatecrash Sarina Wiegman's press conference chanting 'football's coming home'

Daily Star

Published

Sarina Wiegman's press conference turned into something of a mass party as the Lionesses, gleaming from their Euro 2022 victory, invaded the room and danced around singing "football's coming home"

Full Article