Trafalgar Square will host the Lionesses Euro 2022 parade on Monday, after they beat Germany 2-1 in the final to claim their first ever piece of international silverwareFull Article
Lionesses to celebrate Euros triumph at Trafalgar Square with 7,000 fans on Monday
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England parade plans confirmed after Lionesses win Women's Euro 2022
Trafalgar Square to host celebration event for 7,000 fans after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the Women's Euros at Wembley.
Football.london
Thousands of fans to celebrate with Lionesses in Trafalgar Square on Monday
Thousands of fans will be able to celebrate England’s Euros win with the players at a central London event on Monday.
Belfast Telegraph