Chelsea are understood to be willing to offload Timo Werner before the end of the summer, with Arsenal a potential suitor as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking depthFull Article
Arsenal 'gunning for Chelsea flop Timo Werner' as Mikel Arteta widens striker search
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arsenal must not fall into striker transfer trap as Timo Werner assesses Chelsea exit plan
Timo Werner could leave Chelsea this summer with Arsenal linked with the German striker but Mikel Arteta should not be tempted.
Football.london