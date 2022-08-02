Brett Favre's daughter Brittany sacked on 'Claim to Fame': His advice, her biggest regret

Brett Favre's daughter Brittany sacked on 'Claim to Fame': His advice, her biggest regret

USATODAY.com

Published

Brittany Favre-Mallion is out on ABC's "Claim to Fame." She shares her dad Brett's thoughts on the show and how it feels to be labeled a villain.

Full Article