Commonwealth Games 2022: Sachin Tendulkar's beautiful words on India women's Lawn Bowls team's first-ever medal, Read here

Team India emerged victorious in the semi-finals of the Women's Fours event in Commonwealth Games 2022 going on in Birmingham to secure a silver medal, the first-ever by country in the sport at this mega event. Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) sealed the final spot with a remarkable comeback win in the semis. They will play the final vs South Africa at 4.30 pm IST on Tuesday (August 2) and will be aiming to change the colour of the medal to gold.