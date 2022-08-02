Former Arsenal midfield ace Aaron Ramsey refused to join compatriot Gareth Bale in America by signing for Nice as he eyes crucial game time ahead of the World Cup with WalesFull Article
Aaron Ramsey ends Juventus nightmare as ex-Arsenal and Rangers star joins new club
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
