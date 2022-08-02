Smriti Mandhana moves to career-best T20 batting ranking after match-winning knock in Commonwealth Games 2022 match vs Pakistan

After her match-winning knock vs Pakistan in the 2nd T20 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has moved to number 3 in latest T20 batting rankings for women. As per the ICC press release, Mandhana has moved one spot to her career-best rankings. Mandhana stroked 24 against Australia in the opening T20 of CWG2022 and then she followed it up with with an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls which included eight fours and three sixes respectively. As she climbs to number 3 in the rankings, she has overtaken New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and reached within two rating points of Australia’s Beth Mooney.