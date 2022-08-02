West Ham United defender Issa Diop is expected to be low down the pecking order at centre-back this summer and has been linked with interest from one of the Hammers' Premier League rivalsFull Article
West Ham ‘receive £15m transfer bid’ for Issa Diop following Nayef Aguerd’s £30m arrival
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Three defenders West Ham should consider in the transfer market as Issa Diop nears Fulham switch
West Ham are in search of a defender with injuries to Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd and Issa Diop on the verge of..
Football.london
West Ham make transfer offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender as Issa Diop nears Fulham switch
West Ham are searching for centreback options with injuries to Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna and summer addition Nayef Aguerd, while..
Football.london