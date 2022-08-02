Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag thinks his side is ready for Brighton
Published
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes his side are ready for the start of the season as they take on Brighton.Full Article
Published
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes his side are ready for the start of the season as they take on Brighton.Full Article
Manchester United fans have called for new boss Erik ten Hag to cut his losses on forgotten youngster Tahith Chong - who failed to..
A young Erik ten Hag looks completely unrecognisable in a throwback clip from nearly 40 years ago, but the Manchester United boss..