West Ham to face Viborg or Torshavn in Europa Conference League play-off round
Published
West Ham will play either Denmark's Viborg FF or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the Europa Conference League play-off round.Full Article
Published
West Ham will play either Denmark's Viborg FF or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the Europa Conference League play-off round.Full Article
West Ham United will be playing in the play-off qualifying round of the Europa Conference League next week and they will learn who..
West Ham United will discover their opponents for the qualifying round of the Europa Conference League on Tuesday afternoon,..