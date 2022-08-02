Aig.2 - The Alpine F1 Team today has confirmed to promote their 21-year-old reserve driver Oscar Piastri as Esteban Ocon’s teammate starting from 2023. In line with the commitments made by the Team to the young Australian, Oscar will be promoted to race driver and step in Fernando Alonso’s F1 seat from next year onwards......check out full post »Full Article
Alpine announces Oscar Piastri as their 2023 F1 race driver
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Opinion: Why Alonso has signed for Aston Martin
Alonso will move to Aston Martin from Alpine
The Spanish F1 driver will take the seat left vacant by Sebastian..
Autocar