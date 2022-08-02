Alpine announces Oscar Piastri as their 2023 F1 race driver

Alpine announces Oscar Piastri as their 2023 F1 race driver

F1-Fansite

Published

Aig.2 - The Alpine F1 Team today has confirmed to promote their 21-year-old reserve driver Oscar Piastri as Esteban Ocon’s teammate starting from 2023. In line with the commitments made by the Team to the young Australian, Oscar will be promoted to race driver and step in Fernando Alonso’s F1 seat from next year onwards......check out full post »

Full Article