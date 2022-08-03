Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Scully was the Dodgers' play-by-play man from 1950-2016 and worked for CBS Sports from 1975-82Full Article
Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than six decades, has died at the age of 94, the..
Vin Scully -- the longtime voice of the Dodgers and legendary MLB broadcaster -- has sadly died at 94 years old. The team just..