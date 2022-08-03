UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers tears ACL, will miss upcoming season
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.Full Article
Paige Bueckers tore her ACL in a pickup game and will now miss the entire 2022-2023 season.
