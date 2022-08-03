Paige Bueckers suffers torn ACL and will miss the 2022-23 women's college basketball season
Paige Bueckers suffered the injury during a pick-up basketball game. She will undergo surgery on Friday.
Bueckers suffered the injury during a pick-up basketball game on Monday night and will miss the 2022-23 women's basketball season..
