The Hundred: Southern Brave look the team to beat again after Welsh Fire win
Published
Defending champions Southern Brave impress again in The Hundred's opener and have already been tipped as the team to beat.Full Article
Published
Defending champions Southern Brave impress again in The Hundred's opener and have already been tipped as the team to beat.Full Article
Welsh Fire begin the second season of The Hundred against defending champions the Southern Brave
Welsh Fire men's coach Gary Kirsten believes he has a stronger squad for the second Hundred tournament as they begin away to..