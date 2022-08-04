Southend United are scrambling to change the name of one of their stands after a new sponsorship deal saw it rebranded to feature the identity of one of Britain's worst serial killers.The Gilbert & Rose West Stand found itself the...Full Article
Southend United mocked after inadvertently naming stand after serial killer Rose West
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Football club to hold talks with sponsor over 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'
Sky News
Southend United have found themselves the subject of mockery after the renaming of one of their stands resulted in an unfortunate..