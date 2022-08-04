Brittney Griner convicted on drug charges, sentenced to nine years in Russian prison
Brittney Griner, WNBA star and Team USA Olympian, was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Brittney Griner has been convicted by a Russian court of smuggling drugs with criminal intent, CNN reports.
A Russian judge has convicted and sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug possession..