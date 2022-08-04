Deshaun Watson suspension appeal to be heard by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey
Published
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will not rule on Deshaun Watson's suspension appeal, instead leaving the decision to his designee.
Published
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will not rule on Deshaun Watson's suspension appeal, instead leaving the decision to his designee.
Watch VideoCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended without pay for six games Monday for violating the NFL's..