Angels Hit Seven Home Runs But Still Lose to Oakland
Published
Los Angeles went deep seven times on Thursday — with Shohei Ohtani hitting two — but managed to lose anyway. For better or worse, that is the Angels’ way.Full Article
Published
Los Angeles went deep seven times on Thursday — with Shohei Ohtani hitting two — but managed to lose anyway. For better or worse, that is the Angels’ way.Full Article
The Los Angeles Angels tied a dubious major league record when they smashed seven home runs -- all solo shots -- but still lost to..
Los Angeles also set a new record by scoring all seven runs on solo homers