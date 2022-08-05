CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia bags India's first gold medal in Wrestling, beats Canada's Lachlan McNeil

Bajrang Punia won gold medal for India gold beating Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the 65 kg category Wrestling final at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Friday (August 5) in Birmingham. The Indian wrestler stormed into the final with an impressive win in the semifinal (10-0) and right from the start of the event, he was unstoppable beating any opponent coming his way. Notably, Bajrang took a comfortable 4-0 lead after Round 1 in the final.