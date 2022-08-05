McLaren 'to terminate Daniel Ricciardo's contract early' to make way for Oscar Piastri

Daniel Ricciardo could be on his way out of McLaren at the end of the current F1 season amid reports that the Woking-based outfit have lined up Oscar Piastri to replace him as Lando Norris's team-mate

