Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli might have scored the opening goal of the new Premier League season, but he also produced one of the misses of the campaign tooFull Article
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli produces 'miss of the season' three minutes into first game
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The knitwear of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the show's secret weapon in cozy crime
If you're about to dissect a murder scene in your own living room, you'd want to be comfortable, right?
As new clues are..
Mashable