Commonwealth Games 2022: India assure one more medal in lawn bowls as men's team beat England to reach final

After the women's team write history a few days ago, another medal has been assured in Lawn Bowls by India. The men's fours team has made its way into the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday assuring a silver medal. After the quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday, it was the turn of men's team to follow their women counterparts. The men's quartet of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semifinal to assure India of at least a silver medal.