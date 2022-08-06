Sky Sports TV details and kick-off time as Chelsea head to Everton for Premier League opener on Saturday.Full Article
Everton vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Thomas Tuchel knows the 'worst thing' to happen to Chelsea in Premier League opener vs Everton
Football.london
As Chelsea prepare for this weekend's Premier League clash with Everton, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping the defensive issues shown..