We simulated Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest to get score prediction for Premier League opener
Published
Nottingham Forest travel to St James' Park for their first Premier League game in nearly 23 years on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Nottingham Forest travel to St James' Park for their first Premier League game in nearly 23 years on Saturday.Full Article
West Ham United will look for their first points of the 2022/23 Premier League season against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at..
Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as we look at how the Reds' Premier League opener was reported by the national..