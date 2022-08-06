Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins a gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final, in her second appearance at the Commonwealth Games.Full Article
Watch Gemma Frizelle win gold for Wales in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in..
Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in the hoop event.