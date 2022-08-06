Chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors resigns
The latest development in the Hockey Canada saga saw Michael Brind’Amour step down Friday night as chair of its board of directors, effective immediately.Full Article
The chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors has resigned.
