Arsenal 'receive two bids' that could lead to Youri Tielemans or Cody Gakpo transfer

Arsenal 'receive two bids' that could lead to Youri Tielemans or Cody Gakpo transfer

Football.london

Published

Spaniard Pablo Mari looks set to leave Arsenal this summer which could help the Gunners in their pursuits of Youri Tielemans and Cody Gakpo.

Full Article