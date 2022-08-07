A round-up of all things Wolverhampton Wanderers as they suffer an opening day defeat to Leeds United.Full Article
Bruno Lage calls for transfers after Wolves fall to disappointing Leeds United defeat
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wolves target transfers as Bruno Lage makes 'not enough' admission
Wolves transfer update as Bruno Lage addresses the press after seeing his side lose 2-1 to Leeds United on the opening day
Tamworth Herald
Bruno Lage justifies his call but Fosun must heed Wolves transfer plea
The talking points from Elland Road as Wolves open up their new Premier League season with a defeat to Leeds United
Tamworth Herald