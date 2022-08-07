Bristol City condemn abuse towards women's manager Lauren Smith
Bristol City women's team manager Lauren Smith says she was told she should be "in the kitchen" during the men's Championship defeat by Sunderland.Full Article
Lauren Smith was in the crowd to watch the Lionesses create footballing history as she shares the impact it could have on future..