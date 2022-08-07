Kim, 20, earns PGA card after 61 to win Wyndham
Joohyung "Tom" Kim became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II after shooting a 9-under 61 to win the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.Full Article
