Pedri described playing with Robert Lewandowski as a “luxury” after both players starred in Barcelona’s 6-0 demolition of Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday. The Blaugrana ran riot in their traditional Camp Nou curtain-raiser, with goals from Pedri (two), Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong condemning the Mexican side to a crushing […]