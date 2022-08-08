CWG 2022: PV Sindhu wins gold for India, beats Canada's Michelle Li in final
PV Sindhu won gold for India beating Canada's Michelle Li in the final of the Women's Singles finalFull Article
In 2018 Commonwealth Games, PV Sindhu had lost to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final to win silver.
Bajrang Punia won gold medal for India gold beating Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the 65 kg category Wrestling final at the..