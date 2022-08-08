Alpine F1 team to claim 'compensation' for Piastri snub?

Aug.8 - Alpine has a right to seek "compensation" if Oscar Piastri doesn't make his Formula 1 debut for the Renault-owned team in 2023. That is the insistence of the Enstone based team's new-in-2022 boss Otmar Szafnauer, whose former employer Aston Martin kicked off the latest 'silly season' shakeup by poaching Fernando Alonso for next.....check out full post »