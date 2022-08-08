Aug.8 - Alpine has a right to seek "compensation" if Oscar Piastri doesn't make his Formula 1 debut for the Renault-owned team in 2023. That is the insistence of the Enstone based team's new-in-2022 boss Otmar Szafnauer, whose former employer Aston Martin kicked off the latest 'silly season' shakeup by poaching Fernando Alonso for next.....check out full post »Full Article
Alpine F1 team to claim 'compensation' for Piastri snub?
