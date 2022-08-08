Springboks wing Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended for four weeks after his red card tackle on All Black Beauden Barrett in the first test on Sunday.Arendse received the red card late in the All Blacks' 26-10 defeat after wiping...Full Article
Rugby: Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse gets four week ban for red card tackle
