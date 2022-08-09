Marinakis and Steve Cooper sent overwhelming message as Nottingham Forest transfer business rated
Published
The latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive delivers the results from our Big Forest Forum survey of supporters.Full Article
Published
The latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive delivers the results from our Big Forest Forum survey of supporters.Full Article
The latest Nottingham Forest news as the Sky Sports pundit has had his say on the Reds' transfer business so far which has seen..
The success of the Reds' summer deals will be crucial if they are to remain a Premier League team beyond 2022/23