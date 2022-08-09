Ryan Giggs has been accused of 'headbutting' ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and warning her that the 2020 incident 'will ruin me and it will ruin you' at Minshull Street Crown Court on TuesdayFull Article
Ryan Giggs 'headbutted' Kate Greville and warned her 'this will ruin me and you'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ryan Giggs trial: Seven things we heard from the opening day
Former Manchester United ace Ryan Giggs began this afternoon with fresh claims emerging about his relationship with ex Kate..
Hull Daily Mail