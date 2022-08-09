Hottest 2022 Field of Dreams Game MLB gear includes Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds jerseys
Published
Fanatics has Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs jerseys for sale from the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022Full Article
Published
Fanatics has Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs jerseys for sale from the MLB Field of Dreams Game 2022Full Article
The game between Chicago and Cincy happens Thursday near the Iowa field from the famous 1989 movie
#cincy #reds #cubs
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are wearing throwback uniforms for this year's MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa,..