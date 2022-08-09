Cricket: Black Caps bowler Trent Boult steps down from New Zealand Cricket contract

Cricket: Black Caps bowler Trent Boult steps down from New Zealand Cricket contract

New Zealand Herald

Published

Trent Boult's time as a regular member of the Black Caps across all three formats has come to an end.New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while...

Full Article