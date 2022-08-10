Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after seven seasons
Before the 2022 season, Al Avila set his sights on snapping Detroit's 7-year playoff drought, but through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record.
The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday afternoon that the organization will be parting ways with Al Avila, the team’s executive..