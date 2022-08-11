Rishabh Pant appointed as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand
CM Dhami said that honouring cricketer Rishabh Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador would inspire youth in the field of sports in the state
Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh..