Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo signs new rolling contract extension
Published
Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo agreed to a new contract that will keep him on the bench as "a Spartan for life," as he promised 12 years ago.
Published
Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo agreed to a new contract that will keep him on the bench as "a Spartan for life," as he promised 12 years ago.
Izzo, 67, will sign a deal worth $6.2 million annually as he prepares for his 28th season as MSU's coach
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, who leads all active coaches with eight Final Four appearances, signed a new five-year..