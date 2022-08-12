Nottingham Forest: Top-flight football returns to the City Ground after 23 year absence
Published
BBC Sport's Simon Stone looks at Nottingham Forest's journey as their City Ground prepares for the return of Premier League football.Full Article
Published
BBC Sport's Simon Stone looks at Nottingham Forest's journey as their City Ground prepares for the return of Premier League football.Full Article
Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Michail Antonio returns to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon with West..