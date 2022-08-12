Steelers vs. Seahawks odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 1 picks, prediction from expert on 53-29 run

Steelers vs. Seahawks odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 1 picks, prediction from expert on 53-29 run

CBS Sports

Published

R.J. White revealed his NFL Preseason 2022 best bets for Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday

Full Article