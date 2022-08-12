Padres' Tatis banned 80 games for PED violation
Published
Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.Full Article
Published
Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.Full Article
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug..