San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PED violation
Published
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Published
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Shocking news in the baseball world ... Fernando Tatis Jr. -- one of the best players in the MLB -- has just been suspended 80..
Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon that Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for 80 games without pay..
San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. was scheduled to fly to San Antonio to join the Padres' Double-A affiliate Friday night,..