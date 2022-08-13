Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal transfer hint for Reiss Nelson replacement with £5m ultimatum
Published
Your Arsenal transfer round-up on Saturday, August 13th as Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin and Yeremy Pino make the headlinesFull Article
Published
Your Arsenal transfer round-up on Saturday, August 13th as Reiss Nelson, Hector Bellerin and Yeremy Pino make the headlinesFull Article
Reiss Nelson will miss Arsenal's home game against Leicester City and his place in the matchday squad could be awarded to a recent..