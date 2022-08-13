Chelsea could benefit from a late window transfer merry-go-round with Manchester United pushing to sign Adrien RabiotFull Article
How Manchester United could push Chelsea to sign Declan Rice amid £20m transfer decision
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Manchester United players make Cristiano Ronaldo decision as Chelsea transfer U-turn possible
The United squad have made their minds up on Cristiano Ronaldo as his future hangs in the balance
Football.london
Roy Keane delivers verdict on Declan Rice after staying at West Ham amid transfer links
West Ham United captain Declan Rice has previously been linked with interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United and..
Football.london