McTavish scores twice as Canada tops Czechia to remain undefeated in world juniors
Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday.Full Article
Captain Mason McTavish scored and notched a pair of assists Monday as Canada topped Finland 6-3 at the world junior hockey..